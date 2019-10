ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – A man from Lindley was arrested after he was found sleeping in his jeep alongside a box of heroin.

The manager of the Fairfield Inn found the man in the hotel parking lot. State police claim that the man was 28-year-old Jefferey Johnson.

Johnson was taken to Horseheads state police barrack and then turned over to the Stuben County Sheriff on the warrant.