Man arrested for taking pictures of a woman inside of a Horseheads Aldi’s

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested, for taking unlawful surveillance of a woman in a grocery store.

51-year-old David M. Ashby of Milan, Pennsylvania, is being charged with taking unwanted pictures of a woman in a Horseheads Aldi.

The incident happened on August 3, 2020, when Ashby is alleged to have used an electronic device to take the unwanted pictures of a woman at the time.

With the public’s help in identifying Ashby, the State Police in Horseheads are have charged Ashby with a Second Degree Felony in the case.