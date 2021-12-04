Man arrested on active warrant, drug charges, after traffic stop in Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — On December 1, 2021, the State Police conducted a traffic stop on Meads Creek Road in the town of Erwin to find a driver believed to be under the influence.

It was found that the driver of the vehicle, Charles Peters, age 47, had an active warrant out of the State Police in Wilton.

After Peters was placed in custody, he was found to be in possession of suspected heroin. Throughout the trooper’s interaction with Peters, he displayed signs of impairment and subsequently failed standard field sobriety tests.

Peters was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Degree and issued other traffic violations. Peters was transported to Steuben County Jail, pending arraignment.