Man convicted in the slaying of a 17-year-old boy on the bike path

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been convicted of second-degree murder for killing a teenager on an upstate New York bike path out of revenge for marijuana thefts.

The Albany Times-Union reports that an Albany County Court jury convicted Thomas Slivienski of Watervliet (wah-ter-vuh-LEET’) on Friday after two hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors say Slivienski arranged to meet 17-year-old Johni Dunia on a bicycle path in the city of Cohoes (kuh-HOHZ’) last November and then shot him in the head.

Prosecutors say Slivienski set up the killing because Dunia and friends had robbed Slivienski of marijuana during two previous arranged drug buys.

Slivienski faces 25 years to life when he’s sentenced Nov. 22.

Dunia, his mother, and siblings fled the Democratic Republic of Congo more than eight years ago to escape violence.

