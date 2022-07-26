CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has died after a fatal accident on a Utility Vehicle in the town of Catlin.

According to the accident report, The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Culver Hill Road in the town of Catlin on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at around 3:15 a.m.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office said that Wesley Grinnell, 26, was operating a Yamaha Sport Utility Vehicle when he struck an earth embankment, rolled over several times, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said that further investigation indicated that Grinnell was operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed, was not wearing a seat belt or helmet, and was under the influence of alcohol. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to Arnot Ogden Hospital and then transferred to Robert Packer Hospital for further care.

The accident report states that Grinnell died at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Erway Ambulance, Beaver Dams Fire Department, and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.