Man dumps boxes of face masks on the freeway; drivers stop to pick them up

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – California’s roads and freeways are mostly traffic-free, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that wasn’t the case Wednesday on southbound I-880 in Hayward after a man apparently dumped hundreds of medical face masks on the freeway, officials said.

According to CHP Hayward, they received a call reporting a man driving a white pickup truck in the area who had dumped boxes of masks in the southbound lanes.

“Multiple individuals stopped and stepped out of their vehicles to pick up masks,” wrote the Hayward CHP in a Facebook post.

Caltrans responded and cleaned up the area. Lanes were closed for a short time but have since reopened.

CHP is reminding people to stay in their vehicles on all active freeways and to leave the cleanup to authorities.

