UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers.

According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of Utica allegedly began repeatedly punching an officer in the head and upper body. The officer was treated at a local hospital and then released.

The second incident occurred on October 3rd when Thompson allegedly used a plastic “spork” in a failed attempt to inflict harm on an officer. That officer was evaluated and treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and also released. The second incident did not meet the Penal Law definition of physical injury, falling short of an assault charge.

Raheem Thompson has been processed on the following charges:

Two counts of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class E Felony)

Thompson has been arraigned and continues to be held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He is scheduled to appear in court for his alleged crimes in the future.