Man sent to hospital after car veers off the road in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road while on his way to the dealership to pay for that very car.

The accident happened near Patterson Bridge, police say, the car veered off the road, hit a guardrail, and flipped over.

According to media partner the Leader, he was coming from the bank to finish the purchase of the new car when the vehicle went off the road.

The Subaru Impreza coming from Painted Post headed back to Quest Auto Sales in South Corning.

There was only one person in the car at the time of the accident the driver was sent to Corning Hospital with an injured shoulder, while the car was towed away from the scene.

As of now, there is no exact cause of the accident.