Man shot by officer in Vestal identified as the same man who is wanted for a shooting incident in PA hours prior

VESTAL, NY – Vestal Police have announced an update to the shooting that occurred on Route 17 on May 13th.

29 year-old Colin Yurick of Michigan was identified as the man who pulled out a handgun when stopped by police.

Yurick was then shot twice by an officer and is still in intensive car.

About three hours prior to the incident in Vestal, Yurick is accused of a shooting incident in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Yurick allegedly parked at a gas station around 6:30 P-M, and waited in his car for ten minutes before taking what appeared to be a rifle out of his trunk.

He then began shooting at people near the store, striking three people before calmly returning his gun and driving away, though it was determined the projectiles were pellets and not firearm.

While the long gun used in the PA shooting has not been recovered, the handgun used in Vestal has.

Yurick will face felony criminal charges of Menacing a Police Officer and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree for the Vestal incident however, due to his medical condition, those charges have not yet been filed.

This follows an August 2019 arrest in Michigan for pulling out a handgun during a dispute, and that case is still pending prosecution.

There is currently no explanation as to why Yurick was in Vestal.