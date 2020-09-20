Man survives rollover car accident in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is walking away with minor injuries after a rollover car accident.

The accident happened around 6 p.m., on County Route 10, just below the Windfall Road in the town of Bath.

Courtesy of The Bath Volunteer Fire Dept.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a man entrapped in his pick-up truck while the vehicle sat on its roof.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and walk away with minor injuries.

Courtesy of The Bath Volunteer Fire Dept.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Courtesy of The Bath Volunteer Fire Dept.

Bath Volunteer Fire Department along with Bath Volunteer Ambulance, Corp., AMR Paramedic, Bath Village Police, New York State Police, and the Steuben County Sherif assisted with the crash