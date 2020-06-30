Mansfield University set to host fireworks for Independence Day celebrations

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM-TV)- The Mansfield Borough officially changed their decision and they are set to host fireworks to celebrate Independence Day this Sunday, July 5, around 9:45PM over the highest peak at Mansfield University.

The event has been moved from at Smythe Park where it was last year and now will be hosted at Mansfield University.

The Mansfield Borough is asking local residents and visitors not to attend the event in large groups and they are encouraging all people who attend the event to still maintain social distancing under COVID-19 guidelines set by the state.

According to event organizers the best viewing area should be between College Avenue and Seventh Street at the South end of the borough. However, the fireworks display should be able to be seen from many different areas as long as you have some type of view of Mansfield University.

18 News is also partnering with this project to bring you a full live stream of the event.