Mansfield University to launch GivingTuesday campaign in support of students

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University will participate in GivingTuesday, the world’s biggest day of philanthropy, on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to cultivate support for student scholarships.

Mansfield’s participation in the global generosity movement will provide a platform for alumni, stakeholders, and community members to support Mansfield University students through academic and athletic scholarships.

“Donor support by way of student scholarships is a vital step to ensuring Mansfield remains accessible and affordable to students in the Commonwealth and across the globe,” said Director of Alumni Affairs & Advancement Casey Wood. “The primary need across all institutions of higher education remains constant, and that’s the need to grow scholarship dollars.”

In 2020, the university realized a 93% increase in the number of donors who participated in GivingTuesday, with an impressive 165% increase in total dollars raised year-over-year.

“Anytime we can reduce the cost of education through generous donor support, it’s a win for our students,” said Provost and Chief Operating Officer Dr. John Ulrich.

To support Mansfield University students this GivingTuesday, visit give.mansfield.edu.

Support can also be extended over the phone at (888) 305-6505 or by mail to the Office of Alumni Affairs & Advancement, 31 S. Academy St., Mansfield, PA 16933, with all gifts being made payable to Mansfield University.