Mansfield University will offer virtual reality learning on campus

MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – Mansfield University is using virtual reality to add fun to learning.

The new VR Lab in North Hall will allow students to study in a new and interactive way with state-of-the-art technology.

The Lab features two Oculus Rift stations, an HTC Vive room, and two Oculus Quest stations.

Dr. Joshua Battin, Dean College of Arts and Humanities for Mansfield University, has praised high tech virtual reality, which will take education to new levels.

“The Idea came in from a retired faculty member, and we started to use that virtual reality for training and we got the idea that some other areas across the university could use virtual reality to enhance the curricular process.” Dr. Joshua Battin, Dean College of Arts and Humanities for Mansfield University

As school begins a new semester, professors, faculty, and students will now have the possibility to bring education to life.

“We want people to use this for is the curricular process, to learn, said Battin.”