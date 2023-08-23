NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marijuana’s legal in New York now, but that doesn’t mean you can grow it on state land. DEC Forest Rangers recently made a point of that by eradicating a grow operation in Allegany.

It happened on August 11. During a field study in the Town of New Hudson, DEC wildlife staff encountered the pot plants in Crab Hollow State Forest — a more than 1,100-acre area of land with “a mixture of native hardwood species and planted conifers,” according to the DEC.

“The unit is a popular destination for hunting both big and small game,” the DEC says. “There are no trails on the unit but hiking is allowed throughout the property.”

The marijuana found by forest rangers didn’t belong there. They say a total of 18 plants from three different plots were taken away and destroyed off-site.

The DEC shared a photo of one particularly tall plant, which you can see above.