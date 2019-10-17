Mark Twain Chorus steal the show Thursday morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Thursday morning, The Mark Twain Chorus joined 18 News Today in-studio and immediately they stole the show.

The Mark Twain Chorus is celebrating their 65th anniversary and will be joined by the Crystal Chords for an upcoming show who are celebrating their 25th year.

The show will be on Saturday at 7 P.M. at the First Prespertaryian Church, 2943 Westinghouse Road, in Horseheads.

The two organizations have been doing shows together for the past 7 years.

But, with the whisp of a harmonica this morning the quartet took over 18 News Today giving the morning crew a feeling of nostalgia, and a hankering for some french fries, a milkshake and kicking back to some jukebox tunes at your local diner.