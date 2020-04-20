Mark Twain Golf Course set to open Tuesday 4/21

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Under the updated executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo, golf courses are allowed to open with specific guidelines.

The City of Elmira will re-open the Mark Twain Golf Course effective Tuesday, April 21, at 9 AM for walking only.

There will be no access to locker rooms and clubhouse facilities.

Tee times have been increased to 15 minutes apart and individuals are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to tee time and must leave immediately following play.

No gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided.