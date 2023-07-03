ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the summer season in full swing, more visitors are coming to our area. Many of them might want to know why this region is known as ‘Mark Twain Country.”

“He definitely left his mark on Elmira, and Elmira very much left a mark on him,” said Rachel Dworkin, Archivist at the Chemung County Historical Society.

Mark Twain’s personal story in Elmira begins at Quarry Farm. It’s where he spent the summers with his wife Olivia Langdon and her family for nearly 20 years.

“Quarry Farm is currently owned by Elmira College, and it’s used as a place for people who are writing about Mark Twain to come and live in the place where he lived,” Dworkin said. It is not open to the public. But they do host lectures there and at which point you can tour the grounds. However, the building itself, the house is not open to the public because people are living there.”

Twain’s sister-in-law, Susan Crane, built him an octagonal study on the grounds. It’s where he wrote some of his most famous works, including The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

“The first summer they spent at Quarry Farm he wrote in the house and apparently he smoked like a chimney. And she was like, This is not cool,” said Dworkin. “So she built the study specifically so that he did have a place to go and write but also chain smoke and that she wouldn’t have to smell it.”

In 1952 the study was moved from its original location on Quarry Farm to the campus of Elmira College. The study opens for visitors during weekdays so people can get a look inside. The structure is currently undergoing its first major renovation in decades ahead of its 150th anniversary.

Mark Twain died at his home in Redding, Connecticut in 1910, but he was buried in Elmira’s Woodlawn Cemetery next to his wife Olivia Langdon Clemens and several members of her family. To this day, Twain’s gravesite attracts plenty of visitors.

A historic site you can’t visit anymore is the Langdon Family Mansion, where Twain got married. The home used to sit on the corner of North Main and Church Street. Today it’s the Langdon shopping plaza. Twain also has personal connection to The Park Church in Wisner Park. Rev. Gary Brinn says Twain married into The Park Church family when he married Olivia Langdon, whose father and mother were among the founding members of The Park Church.

“As the years developed, he became great friends with a number of Park Church families, not only the Langdons, but T.K. Beecher, the pastor here,” said Rev. Brinn. “In fact, we’re standing next to the billiards table where T.K. Beecher and Mark Twain used to play,”

“It was demolished also in the 1930s because the family couldn’t afford the upkeep and they offered it to the city and the city couldn’t afford the upkeep because there was a great depression,” said Dworkin.

The Chemung County Historical Society says tour buses will soon start picking people up at its location on East Water & Lake Street for the “Twain Country Summer Tours” which are organized by the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce. For more information about tickets and dates, click here.