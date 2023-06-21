ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As it nears 150 years since it was built, the original Mark Twain Study on the campus of Elmira College is getting its first facelift in decades. Work started Wednesday to remove, restore, and reinstall the study’s windows.

“Well, it’s not rocket science, but it’s slow, it’s tedious, and it can be boring,” said Steve Jordan, a Historic Window Restoration Specialist based in Rochester.

“We strip all the old paint and put it in a steam box, take the glass out, clean them up and make repairs, prime and put the glass back in, add new putty and get them ready for reinstallation. We will hang them so that they work like they did originally. These are unusual windows because they lift up into the wall. They’re called Sliphead windows. They are impossible to weather-seal, so it’s a good thing for a summer use cottage or you know, this study,” said Jordan.

In 1874, Mark Twain’s sister-in-law Susan Crane built the study for him at the Langdon family Quarry Farm on East Hill. After marrying Olivia Langdon Clemens, Twain spent nearly 20 years summering with his wife’s family in Elmira. He wrote some of his most famous works in the study, including The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The study was moved to Elmira College in 1952.

“It’s really exciting to be working on a historic site and these windows are as Steve mentioned, are pretty interesting,” said Daisy Goldstein Cross, an apprentice of historic window restoration. “It’s just super cool to be working at a place that’s probably going to be here for longer than I am,” said Goldstein Cross.

The window restoration is expected to be completed in about six weeks.

In a Facebook post, the Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies said there is much more work ahead, including adding venetian blinds, stripping off the study’s paint, and returning it to its original 1874 color.