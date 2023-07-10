ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The “Twain Country Summer Tours” that typically start rolling this month are on hold, at least for now. The Chemung County Historical Society says its working to overcome “logistical challenges” with its partner, a charter bus company called Terp’s, to find drivers and staff.

“It will happen again in 2023, if we can get through the challenges we face at the immediate moment, it will again be a 24-passenger bus,” said Bruce Whitmarsh, the Director of the Chemung County Historical Society.

“It has to do mostly with personnel and making sure we have the appropriate personnel in the right places to do the right jobs.”

18 News also learned the trolley that was last used in 2019 is too old and beyond repair. There were no tours in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid. The tours switched to a 24-passenger bus in 2022. The Historical Society has not made a decision on whether it will buy a new trolley.