ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There is a sleigh that gets a lot of attention during the holidays in Elmira. But it doesn’t belong to Santa. A sleigh that Mark Twain’s family used during winters in Elmira is on display at the Arnot Art Museum.

The museum says Twain’s niece, Ida Langdon, left the oak hand-carved sleigh to the museum in 1964.

“We don’t know that he purchased it, but it is a family piece,” said Rick Pirozzolo, Executive Director & Chief Curator at the Arnot Art Museum. “It is from the Netherlands. What we know is this type of sleigh was used to ferry kids across canals in the Netherlands. Once it came to the United States, the family used it up on East Hill where Quarry Farm, the family home was, the Langdon family home. They used it both in the snow and on the pond.”

“Everybody’s fascinated by the fact that there is a little hatch in the seat. There are always questions about what is that for? What you would do is fill an iron pot with hot coals, which would sort of keep your bum warm. It’s not really for adults. So, it would keep the kids warm as they’re out in the snow,” said Pirozzolo.

Carvings on the sides of the sleigh say it’s from 1744. On the backrest, the museum says a Dutch phrase translates to “Fear God’s Commands.” On the other side, another phrase translates to “Accept your destiny.” The front features a Merman and a Mermaid.

“I think it’s really popular. People really like the little figures on it, the little pregnant mermaids on it are pretty interesting to people young and old,” said Jenna Crowder, the museum’s Collections Manager.

“It only takes a couple of people to move it. We are very careful to know how to pick items up, where its best, where its more sturdy on the sled down under it. You don’t want to pick it up by any of the little knobs or anything,” said Crowder.

“The iconography is really important, and it’s really important to us because of the Mark Twain connection,” said Pirozzolo. “When the Langdon family gave it to us, it became sort of longed for item that we would always put out at this time of year. Every piece here in the collection is incredibly important to us. This one has the special importance of the Langdon and Clemens families. We’re here Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 5. We’re open on Saturdays from 12 to 5. So, it’s the place to come and find out about history and it’s beautiful at Christmas time.”