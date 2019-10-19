Mark Zuckerberg under fire

(CNN) – A speech by Mark Zuckerberg has the C.E.O under fire. He is faced with growing calls to take more control of political speech and other misinformation.

He gave a 35-minute speech on freedom of expression and almost completely banned political ads. Zuckerberg spoke and went on both offense and defense during his “unfiltered take” on freedom of speech. doubled down on Facebook’s decision, not to fact check ads for political candidates.

Zuckerberg expressed his thoughts on freedom of expression with Dana Perino.