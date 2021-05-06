Mattress store ribbon cutting and fundraiser for local high school athletic teams

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – Today was the Grand Opening of Mattress by Appointment of Montour Falls. The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

Owner Sharon Sidles announced that during May, they will be donating $50 from every sale to an athletics program at either Watkins Glen Central School of Odessa Montour Central School, buyer’s choices.

Photo Credit: The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce

“Supporting community teams is important to us,” said Sidle. “We’ve always enjoyed being active ourselves, our children participated in many sports in high school and we know how important it is for kids to stay active. We are happy to help schools provide strong and successful athletic programs for today’s students.”

Mattress By Appointment has stores all across the country. As it says in the name, customers shop by appointment, allowing a COVID safe environment and a more personal experience, according to the press release.

“Our model ensures that customers do not have to visit a busy showroom to choose the ideal mattress,” said Sidle. “People have my undivided attention and can consider all their options without being rushed. Everyone needs a mattress, but we all need something a little different to facilitate the best, most recuperative sleep possible for us.”

Michael Hardy, Executive Director of the Watkins Glen Chamber, welcomes the Sidles into the business community.

“The Sidles have put a tremendous amount of thought and energy into this new business,” said Michael Hardy, Executive Director of the Watkins Glen Chamber. “It’s exciting to have in our community the level of expertise that the Sidles bring to this important decision as well as their clear commitment to customer service.”