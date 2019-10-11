Maxwell Fire Department to be sold by developer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A local firehouse in Elmira is being sold for one dollar.

After years of being in bad condition, the old firehouse is being sold to a developer who will turn it into an office space.

The old firehouse opened in 1897 where they used to have horses, instead of firetrucks.

“This is an architectural gem,” says Brent Stermer, the 2nd district councilman for the city of Elmira.

Stermer continued, “The building has lots of potential, but unfortunately the city has not had the funds to fix it up.”

A city council meeting will be held on Tuesday where they will be approving the sell of the firehouse to the Johnson-Schmidt Architect Firm.