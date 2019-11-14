McDonald’s employee pays for Rockford man’s meal, he steals her wallet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Alexander Carter is under arrest after police say he stole the wallet of a McDonald’s employee who had just paid for his meal.

Rockford Police say they were called to the McDonald’s at 4623 E. State Street around 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday for a theft.

There, officers spoke with a victim who said Carter had come in around 10 a.m. that morning and did not have enough money to pay for his meal. The employee then paid for it herself.

In the ensuing activity at the counter, the employee said she must have left her wallet on the counter, and when Carter left the store at 2 p.m., a customer told her that he’d taken it.

The victim’s credit cards, Link card, and the social security cards of her three children were all in the wallet.

Police say that a short time later, a charge was made on the victim’s credit card at Tobacco Land, at 1438 E. State Street.

Police say Carter is homeless and was later stopped at Alpine Road and E. State Street. Police were able to identify him as the suspect using video surveillance footage.

He was charged with Theft, Possession of Another’s Credit or Debit, and Use of Credit/Debit Card with Intent to Defraud.

Carter was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

