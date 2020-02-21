Mcdonald’s make Quarter Pounder smelling candles

(WETM)- McDonald’s has been one of the biggest grossing fast-food chains in the world. When you have a full day of running errands and don’t want to cook, what’s the first that comes to mind?



McDonald’s has captured the scents of the iconic Quarter Pounder Cheeseburger but in the form of a candle.



Each candle will have the scent of a bun, cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, and beef.

You can burn the candles individually or together to smell perfect Quater Pounder.



The candles aren’t for sale yet, but you can check out the website McDonald’s Golden Arches Unlimited merchandise website.



There is no word yet on how much the candle set will cost. The website says the “extremely limited” candles are coming soon.