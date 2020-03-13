McDonald’s on Grand Central Ave celebrates reopening in St. Patrick’s Day style

HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- After an interior renovation, the McDonald’s on Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads hosted its official reopening celebration with St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a performance by The Ring of Chiarraighe Celtic Dancers, a local Irish dance group.

The McDonald’s went through a month-long renovation to enhance customers’ experiences. In addition to the traditional order method at the counter, the new restaurant will now offer brand new kiosks and mobile app order to promote accessibility.

A new crewmember position, the Guest Experience Leader, has been added to the restaurant to assist customers with kiosk ordering and offer tableside service. The renovation was completed in three weeks. During this time, the restaurant’s drive-thru remained open for customers.

“My number one priority as a local business owner is to serve our community. By modernizing this McDonald’s, I am hoping to make every customers’ experiences as enjoyable as possible,” said restaurant owner, Courtney Feehan.

The McDonald’s remodel on Grand Central Avenue is one of the first projects Feehan has undertaken within the year in Horseheads. Feehan is also the owner-operator of the McDonald’s on Chambers Road, which has plans to remodel in the near future.

Almost 90% of McDonald’s restaurants in the United States are locally owned and operated. Courtney Feehan, the owner of the Grand Central Avenue McDonald’s, lives in Lansing, New York, and is an alumna of Cornell University. She has owned and operated local McDonald’s restaurants since 2012.

The Grand Central Avenue and Chamber Road restaurants in Horseheads are part of the Cayuga Restaurant Group, which includes eight restaurants across the Southern Tier and Central New York. The Grand Central Avenue restaurant remodel is the sixth Cayuga Restaurant Group has overseen.