ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Meals on Wheels of Chemung County is celebrating their 15th annual “Nite at the races” event on Saturday, March 25th as a part of the March for meals month across the country.

“What we need is just people to be aware of the food insecurity that many people in our community face and that’s one of the reasons that March for meals happens and Meals on Wheels across the country,” executive director of Meals on Wheels of Chemung County Katie Boland said.

Their mission with this fundraiser is to address the food insecurity for seniors in our community.

“Your neighbors and your aunts and uncles and your grandparents are the people that need food most and the Nite at the races is just our way to raise a little more money in this community to help that that hunger need,” Boland said.

The last event in 2019 raised over $28,000, which translated into more than 7,000 meals for homebound neighbors, and they are hoping to raise even more this year.