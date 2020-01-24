Mecum Auctions kicks off annual motorcycle auction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of motorcycles will be crossing the auction block this week, as Mecum Auctions brings its annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction to South Point Hotel & Casino.

Patrons can find all types of motorcycles up for sale, including dirt bikes, cruisers and racing bikes. Motorcycles from as far back as 1900 will be on display and up for grabs.

About 1,750 motorcycles are expected to cross the auction block. The auction runs through Sunday.

Doors open each day at 8 a.m., with the auction starting at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $20 online or $30 at the door.