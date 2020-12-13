Medical Advisory Committee sends letter to NYS Governor to be included in first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Local EMS personnel are writing to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the right to be priority when it comes to the vaccine distribution process.

The Southern Tier Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Committee wrote a letter to Governor Cuomo, Commissioner at New York State Department of Health Howard Zucker, and Senator Tom O’ Mara urging NYS lawmakers to include EMS personnel in the group of ” high-risk” health care workers eligible to be first-round recipients in the COVID-19 vaccination process.

According to a Facebook post, in the letter sent Friday, it states that EMS is the backbone in the community 911 emergency response and often the first healthcare workers to encounter patience sick with COVID-19.

New York State will get 170,000 doses of the initial Pfizer vaccine.

See full letter to NYS Governor Cuomo, Zucker and Senator O’ Mara below:

Courtesy of EMSTAR Facebook

