Medina man charged with driving dump truck while nearly 4 times over the legal limit for alcohol

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB/ WETM-TV) — A Medina man has been charged with driving a dump truck while nearly four times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Stephen Tagg, 41, was arrested after New York State Troopers began investigating a report of a ten-wheel dump truck being driven erratically on Martin Rd. in the Town of Machias.

When police found Tagg, the dump truck was off the roadway.

Troopers say that since he had a BAC of 0.31 percent, he could not complete standardized field sobriety tests. A chemical test was administered instead.

Tagg was charged with aggravated DWI and given appearance tickets. He’ll be back in court later this month.