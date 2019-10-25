Local Candidates at the YWCA

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Local candidates gathered today at the YWCA this evening on Lake Street. Each candidate had the opportunity to speak about their prior experience and future hopes for the community.

The event was open to the public and led by Elmira’s very own Barb Luther.

Mayor Dan Mandell also had the opportunity to discuss his upcoming objectives for the community. He touched upon topics including, the revitalization initiative, property development and the uprising of Downtown Elmira.

His opponent, Alex Sweet did drop out of the mayoral race but his name will still remain on the Ballot.

