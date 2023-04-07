CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday, April 7th, The Corning Museum of Class hosted a Meet and Greet with stars from “Blown Away” Season 3, Minhi England and John Sharvin.

Friday afternoon, community members got to see the winner of the Netflix series, John Moran along with his partner and assistant Marta Byrdziak, finish up the final day of his blown-away residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

He is a politically and socially engaged hot glass sculptor. John’s work is primarily composed of free-hand sculpted glass and mixed media.

Fans can see glass sculptures made by all the artists in the show.

“Ever since the premiere of the show. I’ve had the ability to connect with so many people and to show my work throughout the United States to travel. It’s been such a life changer,” said Minhi England.

In case you didn’t make it to the meet and greet today. On Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th, Minhi England and John Sharvin will present a live demonstration from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., along with a special demonstration in the Amphitheater hot shop from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve done, not only because it’s glassblowing but you’re filming and talking and you’re stressed and thinking am I going to go home, but it was a really rewarding experience,” said John Sharvin, Semi-Finalist.