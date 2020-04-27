Members of the New York State Police have accepted the ‘push up challenge’

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- According to the New York State Police Facebook Page, members of the New York State Police have accepted the challenge from our law enforcement partners to raise awareness about mental health and have agreed to take part in the 22 Pushups for 22 Days Challenge.



This social media challenge is about raising awareness for the members in the military, currently serving and retired, that, on average, take their own lives 22 times a day here in the United States.

NYS police want those that may be struggling with PTSD & other mental health issues to know that the NYS Police and their partners in Law Enforcement are here ready to listen, talk, and to help.

Here is the link to the page where the push up challenges are taking place:

https://www.facebook.com/nyspolice/videos/247934406293256/