Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions

by: CNN Newsource

Microsoft is offering a pretty sweet benefit to employees dealing with extended school closures.

Parents who work for the company can get three months of paid parental leave – and it doesn’t have to be taken as a single chunk.

Workers can take it a week, or even a few days at a time.

Around 1.6 billion children and young adults across the globe are home right now because their schools have closed due the coronavirus outbreak.

Many states, like Washington, where Microsoft is headquartered, have already said schools will not open again until the next academic year.

It’s not clear how, or if, the benefit can be used by employees who do not have children.

