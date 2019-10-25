Mill Street Bridge ribbon cutting

Mill Street Bridge is finally re-opened after major renovations.

The iconic bridge that stretches about the gorgeous Shequaga Falls near downtown Montour Falls was in despite need of repairs after it was unsafe for drovers to use.



The project was finished on time and under budget at just over $1 million. But that was still more money than the local governments had to spend on this budget so local officials turned to the state.



Tim O’Hearn, Schuyler County Administer thanked Governor Cuomo as well as the New York State Department of Transportation for including the Mill Street Bridge in the BridgeNY program, ” This is the latest example of the collaborative partnership between the county and state,” O’hearn said. “This has resulted in huge improvements to our infrastructure without burdening our local property taxpayers.”



In celebration of the opening of the bridge, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting occureed followed by a vintage car that drove across the bridge.