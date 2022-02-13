Millport Fire Department Host its Annual Super Bowl Fundraiser in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The local fire department in Millport Village is hosting their annual super bowl fundraiser to feed families and raise funds for their fire crews.

In the past couple of weeks, they’ve brought together firemen who’re well versed in the culinary arts department to volunteer for this chicken wing fundraiser.

“Several of our firemen have worked in restaurants and have experience with preparing food,” said Mike Damon, Assistant Chief, Millport Fire Department

The chicken fundraiser was going strong for about 5 to 6 years, then the participation efforts died down and, now the charity is stronger than ever.

“We started with a lot of people helping us then it died off. This year we have a good crew of new volunteers that want to help with this fundraiser, said Damon

All the money raised from this charity will be used to pick up new equipment for approximately 20 to 22 Active members.

“Just to offset costs of mandates so, we need to buy extra stuff and gear and stuff like that whatever it goes to for the company,” said Damon

The firemen have a goal to reach for this year’s Super Bowl fundraiser.

“Probably from 700 to 1,000 dollars,” said Damon

Charities such as this one help with the upkeep of the Millport Fire Department.