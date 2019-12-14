Miss America 2020 will be held on NBC next Thursday

The Miss America 2020 competition will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin of New York, will officially crown her successor at the end of the event.

It will be Live on NBC or NBC.com on December 19th at 8 PM ET!

Lauren Molella, a native of New York is a 24 year-old professor with 5 STEM degrees and teaches in She advances the community of New York as a whole through advocacy, volunteerism, perseverance, and political activism.

Lauren works to implement suicide prevention statewide, address communities where risk factors like PTSD are rampant, highlight our military women, and utilize social media and appearances to bring the people of New York to the forefront of helping our heroes.

The candidates were officially introduced the people this past week at a ceremony at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The Miss America Competition has a 98-year history of looking ahead! Miss America was the first competition to offer a talent category and soon after scholarship awards for young women to be able to go to college and further their education.

Miss America has evolved in society as women in society have evolved. This past year, candidates were no longer judged on outward appearance. That meant the elimination of the swimsuit competition and additional time and focus on the candidates’ voices to be heard more often.

Throughout the competition and in interviews, candidates had additional opportunities to advocate for their social impact initiatives and to demonstrate how they are uniquely qualified for the exciting and challenging 365-day job of being Miss America.