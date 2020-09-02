Missing girl, 6, from California found safe in Buffalo after ‘Live PD’ viewer tip

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a missing 6-year-old girl from California has been found safe in Buffalo — thanks to a “Live PD” viewer tip.

6-year-old Talia Jones has been missing for over a year. She was abducted by her mother, Melinda Davis, who did not have legal custody. Davis is charged with felony child stealing.

Talia’s case was featured on A&E’s “Live PD” television show in May 2020.

The two were recognized by a viewer who contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after watching the episode. The viewer said they were headed to upstate New York.

On Monday, Talia was found safe at a residence in Buffalo, and placed with the Erie County Department of Child Services. Davis was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

According to the press release from the NCMEC, since 2017 they have featured over 100 missing kids on “Live PD”, and over half of them were recovered before the show was canceled in June.