Missing Mansfield couple’s car found abandoned in Dayton

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield are asking for help locating a couple who has not been heard from since Saturday.

Kyla Hayton, 20, was reported missing on November 18 by her family. According to police, she was last heard from Saturday and was believed to be with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Todd A. Burkhart.

Burkhart was reported missing to Ashland Police on the same day. Police have not been able to contact either person.

Family members said they believed the couple was traveling to Columbus and Dayton. The couple’s vehicle was found unoccupied in Dayton.

No evidence related to their whereabouts was found in the car, according to Mansfield Police.

Hayton is described as a 20-year-old white female standing 4’11” and weighing 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Burkhart is described as a 28-year-old white male standing 5’10” and weighing 175 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.