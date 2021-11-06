Missing Bradford County man found after several hours missing

(UPDATE) – State Police have confirmed that the individual has been found.

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda need public assistance in the search for a missing person in Bradford County.

George Seibert, 81, of Milan, Pa. was last seen on Friday, Nov. 5, around 3:00 p.m. in his black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a plate number ZSP3292.

Seibert is a white male, stands 5’09, and has hazel eyes. He has a history of diabetes and early-stage dementia. It is believed that he may be endangered.

If anyone has seen Seibert or his truck, please contact Pennsylvania State Police Towanda at (570)-265-2186.