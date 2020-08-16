Mitrano to lead Ithaca postal service march

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Tracy Mitrano, Democratic candidate for Congress, will lead a march in support of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) today, August 16, at 1 p.m. Marchers will gather at DeWitt Park, where Mitrano will deliver brief remarks. The group will then march to the Post Office annex on Tioga Street to protest Trump administration efforts aimed at undermining the USPS and mail-in voting.
The USPS is among the topics Mitrano will address at her first in-person town hall meeting Monday, August 17, at 5 p.m. in the pavilion at Tutelo Park. The park is located on County Road 137 (just off Five Mile Drive, near the county highway department facilities; see map).