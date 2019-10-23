Mobile Mammography Unit in Bath makes getting breast cancer screenings easier

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Mobile Mammography Unit from Rochester made it’s way to Steuben County on Wednesday, October 23. The Rochester Regional Health Center is making it easier for people to get breast cancer screenings.

The center provided 3-D mammography screenings from certified technologists and an evaluation of the results by a board-certified radiologist.

Screenings were from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. at the Steuben County Office Building parking lot off East Pulteney Street.

Each screening took about 15 minutes long. The New York State Cancer Program was also set up outside the truck. The program offers a free breast cancer screening for eligible, uninsured New York residents in every county and borough.

For more information about the Mobile Mammography Center, you can call at (585) 922-PINK.

For a toll-free number New York State Cancer Services Program at (877) 778-6857.