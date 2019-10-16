Monterey Falls hosting 1st ever Fall Festival

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Kali Horton, Secretary for the Monterey Fall Festival to talk about the inaugural fundraiser.

Horton says that they were contacted by the town commanding committee to see if they would do this festival to help raise funds for the community.

Horton says that the town planning committee decided to build a park locally as well as local departments needing EMS equipment so this event is a way to keep them on track towards where they want to be.

There is a lot to do at the family-friendly festival including a chili and apple pie contest. Live games, music, hayrides, sack races and a silent auction.

Also if you’re a fan of the July 4th, Nathan’s Hot dog eating contest, and want to channel your inner Joey Chestnut, there will be a hot dog eating competition with the winner taking home a trophy and $50 prize.

The fee to enter is $5 and must be paid the day of and to participate in any of the contests they ask that you please sign up by 10/16/19 by contacting Kali at 607-542-7252 or Kelly at 607-731-2348.

The event will be held Saturday, October 19th at the Monterey Fire Department at 1465 South Street, Beaver Dams, NY from 1-6PM.