Montour Falls man pleads guilty to Coercion and Reckless Endangerment charges

MONTOUR FALLS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Logan Teemley, 19, of Montour Falls, N.Y., pleaded guilty in Schuyler County Court on Oct 23, to Coercion in the First Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, both Class D Felonies.

Teemley was sentenced by Hon. Gerald Keene to 1 – 3 years in state prison with an order for the Shock program.

The Coercion conviction arises out of an incident that occurred in March 2019, where Teemley prevented a female victim from leaving his residence by threatening her with a knife.

The Reckless Endangerment conviction resulted from a separate incident in March 2019, where Teemley fired a high-powered rifle into an occupied home, causing the bullet to enter the residence and proceed through several inhabited areas before exiting the house on the other side.

In both cases, the court issued orders of protection for the victims.

The defendant was also ordered to pay up to $5,000 in restitution