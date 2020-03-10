More than 20,000 absentee ballots requested for primary election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Secretary of State Michael Watson, 24,295 Mississippians requested absentee ballots for the March 10 Primary Election. 21,392 absentee ballots have been returned to Circuit Clerks’ Offices.

“We are excited to see the increase in absentee voting and hope those numbers equate to a large turnout at the polls today,” said Watson. “We’re encouraging all Mississippians to exercise their right to vote today.”

According to Watson, Mississippi has 1,920,958 active registered voters, which is about 4% higher than the number of active voters for the 2016 Presidential Primary Elections (1,848,450).

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot. Voters can find their polling place and sample ballots for both party primaries by visiting the Secretary of State’s Polling Place Locator at yallvote.sos.ms.gov.