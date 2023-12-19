ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The historic Moretti’s restaurant on Hatch Street was torn down Tuesday. The beloved family-run establishment served Elmira for more than a century after opening in 1917. The demolition comes just days after the passing of Moretti’s former longtime owner, Tommy Moretti.

The pandemic forced Moretti’s to close its doors in 2020. Blaisdell Associates of Elmira purchased the property for $40,200 during a Chemung County auction in August 2022. On December 15th, 2023, an obituary says Tommy Moretti died unexpectedly in his home.

As the property was torn down, dozens of people stopped by to snap photos and share their memories.

“It just leaves a gulp in your throat. Nobody wants to see another mainstay of Elmira torn down,” said Elmira resident Jim Manning. “The Moretti restaurant is well-known in this area, it’s a mainstay of “The Patch.”

“I spent many happy hours here,” said Debbie Waters. “Moretti’s restaurant was part of my childhood, a large part of my childhood, the Moretti family was a big part of our childhood too. They were always a very good family to all of the people in the neighborhood.”

“The memory that I have, every Friday night, coming down to Moretti’s restaurant, coming to the back of the restaurant, and they would serve us pizzas out the back door. That was a very exciting night for us, Friday night, coming to Moretti’s to get pizza,” said Waters.

“The good food, the pizza, the steak, the spaghetti,” said Jim Manning. “Also, one of the people that made the sauce here was Mamie Cleary, mother of Pudgie Cleary. A lot of the colonials that worked in the kitchen, just a lot of names that go back in time.”

“My sincerest condolences go out to the Moretti family,” said Elmira City Councilman Nick Grasso. “I think it’s a bit untimely after Mr. Moretti passing that this place is being torn down. It’s sad to see.”

“What was it like inside, was it always packed? This was the place to be right?” asked 18 News reporter Nick Dubina.

“At one time this was the place to be, absolutely. Inside it was very eclectic, gave off those historical Elmira vibes,” said Grasso.

“My son used to work here a few years ago. He loved it. It was a good place to eat, they had good food,” said Harold Slingerland. “It’s a shame, all the history in Elmira is gone.”

“I just wanted to come and say goodbye and say, thank you to the Moretti family and restaurant for all the memories,” said Waters.

The Walter J. Kent funeral home posted the following obituary about Tommy Moretti. He will be laid to rest on January 5th, 2024.

“Francis Thomas Moretti, Jr. “Tommy” Age 76 of Elmira, NY. He was born in Elmira on February 19, 1947, son of the late Francis Sr. and Josephine (Perago) and passed away Friday, December 15, 2023 unexpectedly at home. He is survived by his companion of 40 years, Carol Douglas; her children Cole (Ashley) Douglas with their daughter Brooke and Nicole Douglas with her children Bradley & Genevieve all of Elmira; sister Denise Hayes of Elmira; brother Joseph (Laurie) Moretti of Ft. Lauderdale, FL along with several nieces, nephews, friends, employees and customers. Tommy was the longtime proprietor of Moretti’s Restaurant. He graduated from EFA where he played baseball, football and wrestling. He graduated from Corning Community College then entered Cornell University, where he was drafted into the U.S. Army in his first year. He served as a Medic for 2 tours during Vietnam being awarded the Bronze Star. He loved Keuka Lake, owning a cottage there for 58 years. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, January 4th from 4 to 7 pm. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 5th at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church. Committal prayer and interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Peter & Paul’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Tommy through donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 803, 1200 Davis St., Elmira, NY 14901 or the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.”