Morning Minute: October 2nd, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A federal judge in New York has ruled that the 2017 federal tax overhaul’s cap on state and local tax deductions was not an “unconstitutional assault” on the sovereignty of high-tax Democratic-leaning States.

Judge J. Paul Oetken dismissed a challenge on Monday to the Republican-led tax overhaul filed last year by New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland.

The tax law capped a deduction for state and local taxes at $10,000. The deduction, known as salt, was especially popular in high-tax, democratic states, where many homeowners saw large increases in their federal tax bill after the cap was enacted.

