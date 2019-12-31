Most searched words of 2019 according to Google

(WETM) – According to google, these are some of the most searched words of 2019. Disney Plus is the most searched word in 2019 despite it being a new streaming software that was only introduced in January.

The second most searched word on google on 2019 was Cameron Boyce. According to CNN, Broyce “starred in the Disney Channel’s television shows and series, has died at age 20.”

A spokesperson for his family told CNN that Boyce died in his sleep after a seizure resulting from an ongoing medical condition.”It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the spokesperson said.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

The next most searched word of 2019 was Nipsey Hussle. According to CNN, Hours after Nipsey Hussle had a gun to his face in Hyde Park neighborhood.

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff announced that he had been scheduled to meet with the rapper. The Grammy-nominated rhymesmith, a member of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, had requested the meeting, along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, the commissioner said.

Stay tuned for more year in reviews to recap 2019.



