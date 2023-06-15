ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new study shows 77% of local governments in New York State are not livestreaming their public meetings. The study was conducted by ‘The New York Coalition for Open Government‘ in partnership with the ‘Cornell University State Policy and Advocacy Clinic.’ For nearly six months, researchers reviewed the websites and meetings of 1,240 cities, towns and villages. Excluding New York City, the study found only 23% of local municipalities are livestreaming public meetings. In the Southern Tier, the number is even lower at 14%.

“We’ve done a pretty incredible analysis here of taking a look at more than 1,200 local governments” said Paul Wolf, President of ‘The New York Coalition for Open Government.

“This is an amazing amount of data that I don’t think anyone has done in this state.”

Andreas Psahos, a student at Cornell University, was part of the research team. He says on a county-by-county basis, the numbers vary significantly. “We found there is quite a lot of variation” said Psahos. “The highest streaming rate is in Tompkins County, which has an 85% streaming rate. There are plenty of other counties where not a single municipality within the county streams their meetings.”

The study shows Schuyler County has a 0% streaming rate. New York State Data shows nearly 90% of the County has access to broadband internet. In a statement to 18 News, County Attorney Steven Getman said:

“While it has studied doing so, and continues to look into it for the future, Schuyler County does not currently broadcast its meetings, due to cost and technical challenges, including the physical layout of its legislative meeting room, that would hamper audio and video quality.

The County Legislature allows and encourages the public to videotape and record its open meetings, through the use of public signage in its meeting room and otherwise.”

Steven J. Getman

Schuyler County Attorney

The study shows Tioga County also has a 0% streaming rate, while more than 93% of residents have access to high-speed Internet.

In Steuben County, only 3% of municipalities are livestreaming public meetings. More than 90% of residents have broadband access. Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler sent 18 News the following statement:

“Since the county has no oversight on these matters, I hesitate to comment on how municipalities in Steuben handle this issue. In all, I’d say it’s a local decision they each have to make based upon the wants and needs of their residents. At the county-level, COVID obviously expanded the use of Zoom, which we continue to utilize for our Legislative Committee meetings. While Legislators that can vote are in-person, others (Legislators, staff, public) can attend via Zoom. That said, we have not seen a dramatic increase in public participation utilizing virtual options.”

Jack Wheeler

Steuben County Manager

The report shows Chemung County has a 14% streaming rate. Nearly 98% of residents have broadband access.

“What the public needs to remember is, it’s very expensive” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. “One of the goals that I had as County Executive is to start livestreaming meetings. Although it took a few years to get it through the legislature, all of their meetings are now livestreamed, Civil Service meetings are livestreamed, IDA meetings are all livestreamed.”

Paul Wolf, the president of the ‘New York Coalition for Open Government’ added “Our hope is that more local governments will livestream their meetings. It’s not as hard as people think, it’s not as expensive as people think.”

You can read the full report below: