(WETM) – Around this time of year, most parents are wrapping up their Christmas shopping or coordinating holiday travel plans, but for Tammy Plakstis, things look a little different. December 15th, 2022, marks two years since her son died from fentanyl poisoning.

The night before this nightmare began, her and her son, Dylan, shared quality time together over a phone call. They spoke for a while and Dylan ended the call reminding his mom he loved her. This was the last time Tammy ever spoke to her son.

After being rushed to the hospital where doctors performed all possible life saving measures, Dylan was pronounced brain dead. On December 15th, 2020, Dylan Plakstis took his last breath.

Dylan’s autopsy revealed that at the time of the autopsy, there was 1.6 nanograms of fentanyl in his system. This is equivalent to about a grain of salt. The average amount of fentanyl that is lethal is 2 milligrams, but it depends on factors such as height, weight, tolerance, and past usage. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl.

Since the death of her child, Tammy has turned her grief into activism. She started her journey by joining Facebook groups such as Lost Voices of Fentanyl where she began educating herself on the fentanyl crisis in America. She has marched to the nation’s capital to raise awareness for what she describes as a “weapon of mass destruction.” She has visited the Drug Enforcement Administration Office where she has been begging officials for help.

“Parents of these children who lose their lives to fentanyl are fighting alone,” Tammy said. “We are not being heard. New York State needs to step it up.”

With the help of her family, Tammy and Dylan’s father made the choice to donate some of Dylan’s organs. While the donation of Dylan’s lungs, heart, and liver saved three different lives, he should be with us today.

“I feel that these kids that lose their lives are special, and they will never be forgotten,” Tammy said. “But change needs to happen. I don’t want any parent to have to go through what I have gone through and what my family has gone through.”